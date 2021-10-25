Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Position Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

PFFD opened at $25.83 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

