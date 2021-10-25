GoByte Price Hits $0.0374 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. GoByte has a total market cap of $358,563.73 and $1,348.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

