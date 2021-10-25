Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gogo were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth $4,918,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $2,605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gogo by 28.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 143,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

