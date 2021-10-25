Gold Poker Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $283.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $26,508.57 and $283.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00069007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00073902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00101529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,585.16 or 1.00425539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.56 or 0.06607459 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021227 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

