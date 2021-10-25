Golden Star Resources (GSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter.

TSE:GSC opened at C$3.41 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$2.58 and a one year high of C$5.74. The company has a market cap of C$394.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

