GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $491,997.58 and approximately $5,865.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 157.8% higher against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003828 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000151 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

