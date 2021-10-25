Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,289.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473,905 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of CoStar Group worth $131,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 169.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

