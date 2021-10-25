Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 570,468 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.33% of Daqo New Energy worth $111,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ opened at $71.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.