Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 119,503 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 841,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,503 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $123,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after acquiring an additional 527,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 58.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 106.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Chart Industries by 51.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 338,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,517 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

GTLS stock opened at $170.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

