Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.04. 31,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 74,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

Goldmoney Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

