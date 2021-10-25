Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Graco by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.