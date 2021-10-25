Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) is Madison Avenue Partners LP’s Largest Position

Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the quarter. Graham comprises about 24.2% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 2.56% of Graham worth $81,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,606,000 after acquiring an additional 82,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Graham by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 1,922.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 40.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Graham by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $577.72 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $376.20 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $599.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.62.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $801.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

