Graphlinq Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $874,459.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $9.19 million and $874,459.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00208481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00103092 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.