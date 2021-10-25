Graviocoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $351.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $351.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.29 or 0.00309870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000448 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

