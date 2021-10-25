Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.77 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $41.35 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,786.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,201.84 or 0.06692240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.74 or 0.00310154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.62 or 0.00986867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00087876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.06 or 0.00457193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.24 or 0.00274333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00250837 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 87,264,240 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.