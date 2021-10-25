Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $49.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 162.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

