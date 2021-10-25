Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $49.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
