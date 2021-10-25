Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 119,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,695,212 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $11.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,276,000. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

