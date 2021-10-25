Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.50.

GH opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.52. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

