Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.75

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 177436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.70 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

