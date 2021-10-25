Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) Shares Bought by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,092 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 148.4% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 418,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 31.0% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 486,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 115,177 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the second quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of HLAHU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.93. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

