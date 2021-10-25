HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00070159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00079190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00103634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,745.03 or 1.00131227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.76 or 0.06694173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021414 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

