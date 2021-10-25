Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22,037.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 974.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,501 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

