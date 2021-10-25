Head to Head Review: Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) versus Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.97 $32.19 million $2.00 12.54

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mission Valley Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Civista Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 17.26%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Civista Bancshares 28.16% 10.84% 1.31%

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

