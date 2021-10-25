Helex One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,889.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Helex has a market cap of $4,221.34 and $2,889.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.00207640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00102748 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Helex

Helex is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.