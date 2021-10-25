Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI opened at $33.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $803.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

