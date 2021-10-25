Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,504 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

HRTG traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,551. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,885 shares of company stock valued at $140,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

