Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HRX opened at C$18.17 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$9.97 and a one year high of C$19.65. The company has a market cap of C$656.63 million and a P/E ratio of 23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.56.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$31,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,309.50.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

