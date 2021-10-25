Hess Midstream (HESM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $665.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.20%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

