HGI Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

HGI Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty comprises about 1.2% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $72.58 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

