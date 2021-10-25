HGI Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $70.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

