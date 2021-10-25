HGI Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.