HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 72,288 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

HGI Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,288 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZEK opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.44 and a beta of 1.64.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

