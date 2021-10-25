Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLT stock opened at $141.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

