Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of -140.76 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $145.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

