Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.81. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 10,571 shares trading hands.

HIMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $49,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $19,274,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

