Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Down 4.6%

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.18. 6,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,423,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

