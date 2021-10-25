HireRight Holdings Corp. (HRT) Plans to Raise $500 Million in October 29th IPO

HireRight Holdings Corp. (HRT) plans to raise $500 million in an IPO on Friday, October 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 22,200,000 shares at a price of $21.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last year, HireRight Holdings Corp. generated $607.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $61.8 million. The company has a market-cap of $1.8 billion.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair, Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Stifel and Truist Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Citizens Capital Markets, SPC Capital Markets LLC, Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Roberts & Ryan were co-managers.

HireRight Holdings Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for more than 40,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management (“HCM”) systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2020, we screened over 20 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers. “.

HireRight Holdings Corp. was founded in 1990 and has 2447 employees. The company is located at 100 Centerview Drive, Suite 300, Nashville, Tennessee 37214 and can be reached via phone at (615) 320-9800 or on the web at http://www.hireright.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Holdings Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight Holdings Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.