Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.8% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,552. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.90. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

