Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,590. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $81.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01.

