Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 552 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of XPH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.08. 829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,448. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.