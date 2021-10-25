Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.94. 87,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,141. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

