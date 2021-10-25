Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

