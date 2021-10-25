Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.7373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

