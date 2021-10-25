Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Acquires 161,364 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 181.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,364 shares during the period. Just Eat Takeaway.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth approximately $67,747,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

