Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hut 8 Mining.
Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.
NYSE:HUT traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,400. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.