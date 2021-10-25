Illuvium Hits Market Capitalization of $557.84 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $868.21 or 0.01383792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $557.84 million and $41.59 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00070372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00079157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00103391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,618.80 or 0.99804239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.10 or 0.06711806 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021565 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

