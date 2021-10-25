Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 673,115 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Independence Realty Trust worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

