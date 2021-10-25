Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

