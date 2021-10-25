Indexed Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $5,839.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00004370 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00070873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00075233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00102786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,747.02 or 1.00026367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.86 or 0.06642476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021422 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.