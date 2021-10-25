Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $27.86 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

